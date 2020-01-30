Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler Air Moves In For The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps made it back up to 70 degrees Thursday afternoon and temps will stay fairly mild on Friday again.

Overnight look for clouds to linger and temps to fall into the upper 50s. Areas of fog will develop, especially inland again Friday morning. Through the day it will be cloudy with an increasing rain chance into Friday night. The rain chance Friday is 30%, with the best chances after 7PM.

Scattered rain will continue ahead of a front Friday night and Saturday morning temps will be near 60 degrees. It will be cloudy all day Saturday and the rain chance is 50%. The best rain chances will be in the morning and afternoon. Drier air starts to move in Saturday night. Highs will be cool though staying in the mid to upper 60s even in the afternoon hours.

Sunday morning will be chilly in the low 50s with mostly clear skies. Look for lots of sunshine, but a cool breeze and highs only in the low to mid 60s.