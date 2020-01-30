Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler Air Moves In For The Weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps made it back up to 70 degrees Thursday afternoon and temps will stay fairly mild on Friday again.

Overnight look for clouds to linger and temps to fall into the upper 50s. Areas of fog will develop, especially inland again Friday morning. Through the day it will be cloudy with an increasing rain chance into Friday night. The rain chance Friday is 30%, with the best chances after 7PM.

Scattered rain will continue ahead of a front Friday night and Saturday morning temps will be near 60 degrees. It will be cloudy all day Saturday and the rain chance is 50%. The best rain chances will be in the morning and afternoon. Drier air starts to move in Saturday night. Highs will be cool though staying in the mid to upper 60s even in the afternoon hours.

Sunday morning will be chilly in the low 50s with mostly clear skies. Look for lots of sunshine, but a cool breeze and highs only in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland"

Local man uses rare disease to create new invention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local man uses rare disease to create new invention"

xLanyard Demo

Thumbnail for the video titled "xLanyard Demo"

5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation"

Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind"

30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event

Thumbnail for the video titled "30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event"

What these Gibbs HS kids are doing in the restroom that’s going viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "What these Gibbs HS kids are doing in the restroom that’s going viral"

Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say"

Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island"

Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island"

Strip club suit update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strip club suit update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss