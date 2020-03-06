Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cooler air arrives today and lasts all weekend

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is pushing into south Florida this morning, and the cooler air is spreading across Tampa Bay.

Clouds clear out early this morning, but even with lots of sunshine, highs stay below average in the low 70s. The gusty wind from the north will make it feel even cooler.

As soon as the sun sets, temperatures drop quickly. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s. That’s about 10 degrees below average.

Saturday will be cool, sunny and breezy with highs only in the mid 60s. The humidity stays quite low as well.

We have another chilly night Saturday night with lows back in the 40s, but it warms up quickly Sunday afternoon into the mid 70s.

Next week will be warmer, but it will stay comfortable and dry.

