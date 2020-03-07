Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler Air Arrives For The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Much cooler air will filter in overnight with mostly clear skies. Temps will drop into the mid 40s by Saturday morning with temps possibly falling into the upper 30s in our northern counties.

Saturday starts off chilly, but it will eventually warm back into the mid 60s by Saturday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with northwest winds helping to keep our high temperatures about 10 degrees below normal.

Sunday morning starts off very chilly again in the upper 40s, but will warm up nicely into the afternoon hours. By Sunday afternoon temps will reach into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

A Warmer and dry trend is expected to continue through all of next week.