STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool today; much warmer for Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb into the mid 70s this afternoon. It will feel comfortable with lots of sunshine and low humidity.

The skies remain mostly clear this evening as it cools through the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s. We hit 80 degrees on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Sunny and dry conditions continue through the end of the week. The next rain chance is late Sunday as a cold front arrives.

