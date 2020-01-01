STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and sunny to start the new year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Happy New Year! It’s a cool morning with a few clouds, and temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. That’s near average for early January.

The sky remains mostly clear through the afternoon and evening, and it cools quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Winds shift out of the south tomorrow and help warm us into the mid to upper 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies through the day.

It will be even warmer and more humid Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. There is only a 20% chance of a stray shower with highs near 80 degrees.

The front passes early Saturday with a 50% rain chance. Much cooler air arrives behind the front.

