STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and sunny start to the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab a jacket before heading out the door this morning. With low humidity, expect a bright blue sky and a comfortable afternoon. Temperatures rebound into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees later today.

It will be another cool night with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Just a few clouds expected tomorrow as a weak front arrives. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The front will not bring any rain, but it will keep the cool snap around through mid-week. Highs on Wednesday will still be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Then, the warm-up begins. We hit the upper 70s Thursday and near 80 Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

