Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures are chilly to start this morning but we’ll see a decent warm up this afternoon under a lot of sunshine for a majority of the day. Highs will top out around 67 degrees which is a degree or two cooler than yesterday.

Clouds will begin to move in later in the day ahead of a weak system that arrives on Monday. Rain chances will stay near zero until Monday morning.

Temperatures tonight will not be as cool and lows will drop to around 53 degrees.

The weak system arrives Monday with a 20% chance for scattered showers throughout the day. We’ll see a lot of clouds until it begins to move away Monday night. Highs on Monday will be near 70 degrees.

We mostly dry out for midweek and better rain chances are in the forecast at the end of the work week with a stronger cold front approaching. Ahead of the front temperatures will warm back into the 70s.

Rain chances sit at a 40% for Friday and Saturday right now but the timing of that front could change a little. We cool down into the upper 60s after that front moves through.