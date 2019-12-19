STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and breezy all day; warmer tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab the coat and scarf this morning. It’s a chilly Florida morning!

Winds will be gusty out of the northeast all day, and temperatures will slowly climb into the mid to upper 60s. That’s still below average for this time of year.

It will not be as cold tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s. The warming trend continues tomorrow with highs back in the mid 70s.

A storm system develops in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday and heads toward Florida. Clouds and rain chances increase through the day. Highs will still be in the mid 70s.

Sunday should be a rainy day with off and on showers and highs in the low 70s. Light rain will continue into Monday as well as the storm system slowly heads east.