STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Coldest air of the season this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A strong front has pushed to our south, and the coldest air of the season so far is arriving behind it.

Temperatures will start in the 40s at sunrise and slowly climb into the low 60s this afternoon. A breeze from the north will make it feel even colder despite lots of sunshine. There is a Small Craft Advisory posted for area waters through the first part of the day.

Once the sun sets, it cools off quickly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chills in the low to mid 30s.

The coldest day is set for tomorrow with highs only in the 50s. Tuesday night’s lows will be in the 30s. There is already a Freeze Watch for Citrus and Hernando counties for that night.

Wednesday will still be chilly with highs near 60, but it warms back into the 70s Thursday and Friday ahead of another cold front.