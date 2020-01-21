STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Coldest air of the season so far

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Time to break out the winter coats. Despite a sunny sky all day, temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees today. Plus, a north breeze will make it feel even colder.

It cools down quickly after sunset with overnight lows in the upper 20 to mid 30s. There is a Freeze Watch for Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties from 1am until 9am tomorrow morning. Be sure to take proper care of pets and plants outside.

Looks like another chilly day tomorrow with highs near 60. It will still be breezy, and there will be more clouds around.

It finally warms back into the low 70s Thursday as a front approaches. Friday will have a 30% rain chance with highs in the mid 70s.

The front is expected to pass early Saturday. At this point, most of the rain will be over before the Gasparilla Parade in Tampa, but stay tuned. It will be slightly cooler behind that front with highs near 70 Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.