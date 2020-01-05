Storm Team 8 Forecast: Colder and drier today with another cold night ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Colder and drier air has filtered into the Tampa Bay area overnight behind yesterday’s cold front. Today will be very sunny with no rain and temperatures will be chilly all day with a high only near 64 degrees.

Winds will lighten up considerably this afternoon. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop rapidly tonight. Monday morning temperatures will be in the low 40s area wide with a few colder spots possibly in the upper 30s.

The sunshine sticks around Monday afternoon. After the cold start, temperatures will rebound to a cool and comfortable 68 degrees.

Rain chance stay near zero with morning lows near 50 and afternoon temperatures hovering near 70 through Wednesday.

Another big warm up is set for the end of the week with highs back near 80 degrees by Friday and through the weekend.

