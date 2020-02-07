Storm Team 8 Forecast: Colder Air Moves In Overnight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight much colder and drier air will settle into the Tampa Bay area. Temps will range from near 40 degrees in northern spots to the upper 40s near the coast. It will be mostly clear with fairly light winds.

Saturday look for nothing but sunshine! It may start off cold, but temps will eventually warm into the upper 60s. No rain is expected.

Sunday will be another dry day. Temps will be cool in the morning in the low 50s, but quickly warm-up through the day. By Sunday afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.