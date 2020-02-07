Storm Team 8 Forecast: Colder Air Moves In Overnight

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight much colder and drier air will settle into the Tampa Bay area. Temps will range from near 40 degrees in northern spots to the upper 40s near the coast. It will be mostly clear with fairly light winds.

Saturday look for nothing but sunshine! It may start off cold, but temps will eventually warm into the upper 60s. No rain is expected.

Sunday will be another dry day. Temps will be cool in the morning in the low 50s, but quickly warm-up through the day. By Sunday afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Former Port Richey mayor to argue stand your ground at trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Port Richey mayor to argue stand your ground at trial"

EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl, dog in Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl, dog in Lakeland home"

House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain

Thumbnail for the video titled "House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain"

FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope"

Fallen FHP trooper procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen FHP trooper procession"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Gayle Guyardo vocal rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle Guyardo vocal rest"

Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert"

Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community"

Tree falls on house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on house"

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss