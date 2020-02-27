Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cold Temps Forecast For Friday Morning In The 30s & 40s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will fall quickly as winds become lighter with clear skies. Lows in Citrus, Hernando & Pasco Counties will fall into the mid to upper 30s, so a Frost Advisory has been issued until 8AM. The rest of the Tampa Bay area will be in the low to mid 40s.

Friday will be a beautiful day, just a cooler day. Look for nothing but sunshine, but a northerly flow will keep high temps from getting out of the low 60s. There is no rain in the forecast for Friday or through the entire weekend.

Saturday morning temps will be in the upper 40s, but the afternoon should rise into the mid 60s. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs near 70 degrees.