STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cold front today brings cooler air tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels muggier this morning ahead of a weak cold front. Temperatures still climb into the mid 80s this afternoon because the front does not pass until this evening.

There is only a 10% chance of a few showers along the front this afternoon. Cooler and drier air arrives tonight, and lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s about five degrees below average.

It stays below average all day Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Humidity will be quite low, so it will feel comfortable outside all day.

Humidity is still low on Friday, and highs will stay below average in the low 80s. The warmth and humidity return Saturday ahead of the next cold front.

That front brings a 10% chance Saturday, but it stalls across the state on Sunday. An area of low pressure will help to increase the rain chance Sunday to 40%.