STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cold front passes tonight; colder air arrives

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be the last warm day for a while with highs climbing to near 80 degrees. Humidity remains high for February as well.

There is a 10% chance of a few stray showers developing ahead of an approaching cold front. The rain chance increases overnight as the front arrives.

We will already notice the cooler air tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 50s, but a chilly wind from the north all day tomorrow keeps highs in the mid 60s. Showers end early tomorrow, but the clouds linger into the afternoon.

Tomorrow night is the coldest night with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, but it stays cooler than average. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sunday will be comfortable in the low to mid 70s.

Another cold front is already expected to arrive the middle of next week with showers and another cool down.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

church preschool car breakin

Thumbnail for the video titled "church preschool car breakin"

USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics"

Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup"

Citrus County couple quarantined in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple quarantined in the US"

Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil"

Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City"

the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday"

Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake"

Dunkin' Donuts burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' Donuts burglary"

the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday"

Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss