STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cold front passes today bringing pleasant temps tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few isolated showers are being detected by Max Defender 8 this morning thanks to a cold front sliding through the area. Most of us will stay dry but a 10% chance to see a few isolated showers south of I-4 will be in the forecast through early this afternoon.

The cold front will move into south Florida and the drier air cooler air will filter in this afternoon. Skies will be clearing and winds will turn breezy out of the northwest.

Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by Monday morning and it will quite pleasant with the lower humdity. Highs on Monday will likely stay at or below average, in the upper 70s.

The pleasant air mass will stick around through Tuesday afternoon before the humidity returns briefly on Wednesday. Another cold front will sweep through on Thursday with showers. Less humid air returns for the end of the week behind that front.