Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cold Front Passes Saturday Morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A few showers will be possible overnight with mostly cloudy skies and temps staying in the upper 60s.

Saturday morning a cold front will move in and showers and storms will be out ahead of it. The best rain chance is from 5AM to 11AM Saturday morning. There is a slight chance of strong to severe storms within this line. By Saturday afternoon drier air is moving in and skies will clear. The temps will make it into the mid 70s, but it will be much less humid.

Sunday morning will be chilly in the mid 50s with a mostly clear sky. Through the day look for lots of sunshine and pleasant temps in the mid 70s.

Monday will be even warmer with high temps back near 80 degrees.

