Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cold Front Moves In Thursday Night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The muggy conditions will continue overnight and areas of fog and sea fog will be an issue. Temps will stay very mild only dropping to 70 degrees.

Thursday morning will be muggy and warm with areas of fog. Through the day clouds will linger and winds will be breezy with highs back into the low 80s. The cold front approaches in the evening and will bring a 30% chance of rain with it. There is a slight chance of stronger storms north of I-4.

Friday morning a small lingering 10% chance of rain exists with temps in the low 60s. Highs will be in the low 70s with clearing skies. Overnight temps will plummet into the upper 40s and cooler weather will continue through the upcoming weekend.

The high Saturday will be only 67 with the high Sunday near 74.

