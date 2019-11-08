STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cold front brings showers today and cooler air this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front will push south through the Tampa Bay area today. Showers will develop along and ahead of the front. Today’s rain chance is 30%.

Winds will increase out of the north behind the front this afternoon and evening. Highs will still be in the low 80s, but temperatures begin to fall quickly by the late afternoon.

A few lingering showers and patchy clouds are expected overnight along with much cooler air. Lows will be in the low 60s.

The last of the rain clears out Saturday morning. Highs stay in the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon. Sunday starts out quite cool in the upper 50s to low 60s, but then it warms up to near 80 by the afternoon.

Another comfortable day is expected Monday with highs in the low 80s. The next cold front arrives Tuesday.