STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cold front brings showers late today and cooler air for weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels muggy this morning ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Watch for areas of thick fog, especially away from the coast.

Temperatures climb quickly to near 80 degrees early this afternoon. Extra clouds will develop, and there is a slim chance for showers.

Rain chances increase this evening and overnight as the front finally pushes south through the Tampa Bay area.

Temperatures fall into the low 60s by Friday morning along with a cool breeze from the north. Clouds clear out quickly as the drier air arrives. Highs will be in the low 70s Friday.

Even cooler conditions expected for Saturday. The day starts in the 40s, and highs will only be in the mid-upper 60s. Sunday morning will also be cool, but it warms into the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Organization reverses decision, Tampa woman allowed to have family attend bodybuilding competition amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organization reverses decision, Tampa woman allowed to have family attend bodybuilding competition amid Coronavirus outbreak"

Arnold Sports Festival organizers hope to include spectators at events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arnold Sports Festival organizers hope to include spectators at events"

Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen's death responds to sheriff's comments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen's death responds to sheriff's comments"

'We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March' Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March' Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies"

Tampa police investigating deadly hit-and-run, driver returns to scene

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigating deadly hit-and-run, driver returns to scene"

Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House"

Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus"

After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table

Thumbnail for the video titled "After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table"

Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws"

Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss