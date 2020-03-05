STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cold front brings showers late today and cooler air for weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels muggy this morning ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Watch for areas of thick fog, especially away from the coast.

Temperatures climb quickly to near 80 degrees early this afternoon. Extra clouds will develop, and there is a slim chance for showers.

Rain chances increase this evening and overnight as the front finally pushes south through the Tampa Bay area.

Temperatures fall into the low 60s by Friday morning along with a cool breeze from the north. Clouds clear out quickly as the drier air arrives. Highs will be in the low 70s Friday.

Even cooler conditions expected for Saturday. The day starts in the 40s, and highs will only be in the mid-upper 60s. Sunday morning will also be cool, but it warms into the mid 70s by the afternoon.