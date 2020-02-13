STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cold front arrives tonight with a few showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another warm and breezy February day is on tap with highs in the low 80s. Humidity is high for this time of year as well.

Watch for a few spotty showers to develop this afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. A cold front heads south tonight, and the rain chances increase to 30%.

The front passes tomorrow morning, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Showers come to an end, but clouds may linger through the day tomorrow. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 70s. That’s still above average for mid-February, but the humidity will be lower.

It should feel cool Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s. Mild and sunny weather is expected for Saturday afternoon. Highs return to the mid 70s. There is a 10% rain chance Sunday afternoon.

