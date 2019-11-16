Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cold and breezy Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool and gloomy start Saturday with plenty of clouds, temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s. Several spots near the coast may hit 70 degrees thanks to the warmer Gulf waters but most of the day will be spent in the 60s.

Winds will be on the breezy, gusty side coming out of the north at 10-20 mph. Clouds will stick around for much of the day before gradually clearing this evening.

Winds will calm down as well. The calmer winds and clearer skies will allow temperatures to drop to the low 50s by Sunday morning.

A few northern spots will dip into the upper 40s.

After that cold start, despite sunny skies, high temperatures will only top out near 70.

Temperatures will stay below average for much of the week. A slow warm up begins for Thursday and Friday bringing highs back to the upper 70s and near 80 degrees.