STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cloudy but slightly drier and warmer this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers are few and far between to start out this morning and while rain is still in the forecast, a slightly drier afternoon is expected. Skies will stay mostly cloudy but due to less rain, temps will be a touch warmer with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

Highest rain chances today will be inland and farther south, especially this afternoon.

Deeper tropical moisture returns this weekend with higher rain chances back. Expect on and off heavy downpours at times, cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances stay elevated through next week with tropical moisture lingering. Highs will slowly rebound in the upper 80s by next weekend with the moisture slowly exiting.

Cristobal remains very disorganized over Mexico. It will re-emerge in the southern Gulf of Mexico tonight and begin to take better shape and strengthen. Landfall is expected along the northern Gulf coast states but impacts will be felt well outside the center of the storm. Continuing heavy rain will be the biggest threat in the Tampa Bay area.