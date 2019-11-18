STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Clouds finally break up; still a cool day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cloudy and chilly Sunday, we will finally get a little sunshine back in the Sunshine State today.

Temperatures will still be below average with highs in the low 70s this afternoon, but it will feel much more comfortable. (Sunday’s high was only 56 degrees. That set a record for the coolest afternoon high on that day.)

Patchy clouds continue through the day and into the overnight hours with lows in the upper 50s.

A weak cold front arrives tomorrow with only a 10% chance of a shower. The front will keep highs in the low 70s tomorrow, but we will see a gradual warming trend through the rest of the week. We should be near 80 degrees by Friday.