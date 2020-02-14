STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Clouds and spotty rain for Valentine’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes south through the Tampa Bay today, so expect extra clouds and a few showers.

Even after the front passes, clouds and showers will linger into the afternoon. You will feel a cooler breeze from the north, and highs will stay in the low 70s. Today’s rain chance is 30%.

The clouds slowly clear out after sunset, and temperatures fall quickly. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s, which is near average for mid-February. You might need a light jacket if you’re heading out for a Valentine’s dinner.

The humidity will be lower for the weekend, and highs reach the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s, and there is a 10% chance of a late-day shower. That rain chance increases to 20% Monday.