STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Chilly and breezy again today; warmer tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a FREEZE WARNING for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco Counties until 9am. The entire Tampa Bay area is under a WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 9am. When you factor in the strong winds from the north, it will feel like 20-30 degrees when you step outside. Be sure to wear several layers.

The wind will gradually ease up through the day, but it stays cool with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. There will also be a few more clouds around this afternoon and evening.

It stays milder overnight with lows near 50 degrees. Temperatures climb quickly into the low 70s tomorrow afternoon with only a 10% rain chance.

A cold front approaches Friday, but we hit the mid 70s before it arrives. There is a 30% chance of showers late Friday into early Saturday.

The rain should be done well before the Gasparilla Parade Saturday afternoon. It will be a bit breezy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Slightly cooler in the mid 60s for Sunday.