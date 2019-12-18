STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Chilly air arrives in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has made it south of Tampa Bay, and the rain has come to an end.

Cold air will push south today, so temperatures will remain steady through the day. Expect to stay in the upper 50s to low 60s all day with a chilly north breeze. That breeze is strong enough to cause some rough conditions on the waterways. There is a Small Craft Advisory and a high risk of rip currents today.

It cools down quickly this evening with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions are expected again tomorrow, and it stays below average with highs only in the upper 60s.

We finally make it back to “average” in the mid 70s Friday. Another storm system develops in the Gulf of Mexico and will bring rain for the upcoming weekend.