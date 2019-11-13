Storm Team 8 Forecast: Briefly Warmer Temps Forecast Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight clouds will linger and temps will not be as cold. Look for lows in the low 60s overnight with mostly dry conditions.

Thursday will be warmer in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies still around. A developing low will bring up rain chances to 30% during the day.

Friday the low will pass to the north and a cold front will move through the area. The rain chance is 50% and the better rain chances will be earlier in the day. Highs will be in the low 70s before the front passes.

Look for cooler and drier weather into the weekend.