Storm Team 8 Forecast: Brief cool down Sunday before a big warm up this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A noticeably cooler day is in store for the Tampa area compared to yesterday.

A cold front passed through early Sunday morning and the cooler and drier air will filter in from the northwest all day long. This will hold temperatures in the low 70s for highs Sunday even though sunshine will be plentiful.

Below average temperatures stick around Monday but the cool down stops there.

A big time warm up is in store for the holiday week. Temperatures will approach the low 80s Thanksgiving day but rain chances are near zero.

The warmer weather sticks around through next weekend before our next cold front arrives late Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny afternoon. High near 72. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and colder. Morning low 51. Light winds.

Monday: Cool and sunny. High near 70.