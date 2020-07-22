STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Breezy with scattered, passing storms this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few light showers are on Max Defender 8 this morning. There is a 10% chance to see a light passing shower this morning before scattered storms begin to pass through this afternoon with rain chances at a 40%.

Temperatures are mild and there is a slight breeze. Highs will top out near 92 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times coming out of the southeast at 15 to 20 mph, and even gustier in any thunderstorms.

Most storms will move offshore overnight but rain chances will be even higher on Thursday, at a 50% during the afternoon. Highs Thursday will not be as hot, in the upper 80s, due to a better coverage of storms.

Rain chances return to a 40% for Friday and in through the weekend with the area of low pressure pulling farther west in the Gulf and taking the deeper moisture with it. Next week looks even drier.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression Seven remains well east of the Caribbean Sea this morning. It is forecast to become a tropical storm as it picks up forward motion heading west, toward the Lesser Antilles.

A second tropical wave, in the Gulf of Mexico, continues to be monitored for development. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 30% chance of developing within the next two days and a 40% within the next five. The area of low pressure continues to produce showers and thunderstorms over the Gulf and will gradually take better shape over the next few days.