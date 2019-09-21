Storm Team 8 Forecast: Breezy and warm weekend; still monitoring the tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dry air will continue to limit rain chances on this last weekend of summer. Winds will stay breezy though, coming out of the east at 10-20 mph. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the coastal waters through Sunday morning.

There is only a very low chance to see an isolated shower down south today, otherwise most areas will be dry and sunny.

Temperatures will still be warm but it won’t feel sticky with the lower humidity. Early mornings and evenings will be when the lower humidity levels are most notable.

Low rain chances continue through next week.

In the tropics, Jerry continues to churn in the Atlantic with changes in intensity but remains no threat to Florida or the United States. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring three other areas with some chance of developing. Right now, none are a threat to the United States.