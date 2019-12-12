STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Breezy and warm today; stronger front Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front has stalled just south of Tampa Bay, and we are feeling a cool northeast breeze. There is a Small Craft Advisory posted for area waters until 10am.

The breeze will relax through the day as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It should stay mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a passing shower.

Another system develops in the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow and increases humidity for us as it heads toward Florida. Friday will start out dry, but the rain chances increase to 30% later in the day. Expect highs back in the upper 70s.

That system passes early on Saturday, so the best rain chances are before lunchtime. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, but cooler and less humid air arrives for Sunday.