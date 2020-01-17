STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Breezy and less humid today; stronger front arrives Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak cold front sinks to our south this morning, and the winds will increase from the northeast. There is less than a 10% chance of a shower this morning with the front.

It stays gusty all day, and the humidity will drop. Temperatures are still expected to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon, but it will feel more comfortable.

Another partly cloudy and warm day Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

A stronger cold front arrives Sunday with a 30% chance of showers and more clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s. Much colder air settles in for next week.

There will just be a 20% chance of a lingering shower Monday morning, but highs will be below average in the mid 60s for MLK, Jr. Day. It’s possible that we will stay in the 50s Tuesday.