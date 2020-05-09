STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Better rain chances on Mother’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve got a few isolated showers across inland spots this evening. Rain chances are on the rise for Mother’s Day, especially south of I-4.

An approaching disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will pass by to our south on Sunday, bringing deeper moisture and better rain chances. Look for increasing clouds overnight with the possibility of a few showers. Low temperatures will only drop to around 70 degrees by morning.

The best coverage of rain will be confined to southern spots on Mother’s Day but scattered showers and even a few isolated storms are possible across the entire Tampa Bay area. With the added cloud cover and rain around, high temperatures Sunday will struggle to reach the low 80s.

Drier air will filter in for the first half of next weekend with more sunshine and relatively low humidity levels. High temperatures will be above average in the upper 80s. Deeper moisture will surge back in by the end of the week with some better afternoon shower chances.

