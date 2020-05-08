Storm Team 8 Forecast: Below Normal Temps Friday Morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will be cooler than normal Thursday evening with temps dropping into the 50s overnight. Northern counties will likely be in the low 50s Friday morning.

Friday will be gorgeous with low humidity and mild temps. Highs should be near 81 in Tampa. There is no chance of rain and skies will stay sunny.

Saturday a weak cold front arrives and brings with it more clouds and a small 10% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s and it starts to feel a little bit more humid.

Sunday a developing low in the Gulf is expected to bring up rain and storm chances to 40%. The best rain chances are for South Florida and for areas south of I-4.