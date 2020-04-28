Storm Team 8 Forecast: Beautiful Start To The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will be cooler with light winds and clear skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be another very pretty day with low humidity, blue skies & sunshine. Tuesday temps will quickly warm up and make it back into the low 80s. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.

Wednesday morning will be milder in the mid 60s with temps reaching into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. There will be plenty of blue skies and sunshine again with the cold front we’re tracking still well to the west.

Thursday a cold front passes with a 40% chance of rain.