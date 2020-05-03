STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful start to the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a just about perfect first weekend of May, we’ve got more beautiful weather to take us into the new week.

With high pressure in place overhead, our weather will stay very quiet into the early portion of this week. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with mild low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s.

Lots of sunshine is expected for both Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 80s. You may notice just a slight bump up in the mugginess as a very weak front approaches. There’s a small shower chance late Wednesday into Thursday as this front moves through.

Another batch of comfortable and dry air will arrive Friday before a second weak front brings small shower chances next weekend.