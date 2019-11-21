STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful fall weather ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 70s this afternoon. With a bright blue sky, low humidity and a light breeze, it will feel quite comfortable outside.

It will not be quite as cold tonight with lows in the upper 50s. More sunny and pleasant days are in store for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The next cold front is set to arrive early Sunday with a 30% rain chance. It will cool us slightly by Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and even cooler for Monday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Sebastien is still in the central Atlantic. It may briefly strengthen to a hurricane before it moves over cooler waters and begins to weaken. It is headed away from the U.S. coast.