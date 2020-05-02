STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful days continue, getting a little muggier

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a just about perfect start to the weekend today, we’ve got more beautiful days ahead for Sunday into new week.

With high pressure above us, more sunshine is expected – but humidity levels will slowly be on the rise over the next few days. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with low temperatures by morning falling back into the low and mid 60s. A light southeast breeze on Sunday will help high temperatures climb back into the mid 80s and that’s where we’ll stay into the middle of next week.

You’ll especially start to notice the added mugginess by Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of our next front. A few showers are possible late Wednesday into early Thursday as this front passes by.

We’ll enjoy another batch of dry and comfortable air to close out next week before another weak front brings the possibility of a few more showers next weekend.

