STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While it is still a cool morning, temps are not as chilly today as compared to yesterday. With a slightly warmer start, temperatures begin a warming trend and will top out near 75 degrees this afternoon. No rain is in the forecast and it will feel comfortable with dew points in the low 50s.

Tonight will be mild with temperatures falling to near 59 degrees. A few clouds will move in for Monday as well.

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer and a bit more humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain chances return late Tuesday into Wednesday with the arrival of a strong cold front. Showers are likely Wednesday ahead of much cooler air diving into Florida.

This cool air settles Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s, which will be well below average.