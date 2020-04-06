STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Back to sunshine and above average warmth midweek

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re quickly getting back to what we’ve known well this spring – more sunshine and above average warmth for the middle of the week.

Look for eroding cloud cover during the evening hours with skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will stay mild only dropping back into the middle and upper 60s.

With high pressure back in control for the middle part of this week, more sunshine is expected. High temperatures will surge into the mid 80s each afternoon over the next few days.

This strong ridge of high pressure will weaken by the end of the week allowing a series of disturbances to kick up some extra (much needed) shower chances into Easter weekend. It looks like the best rain chances will likely hold off until early next week as another front moves in and potentially stalls above us.