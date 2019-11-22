Storm Team 8 Forecast: Another Warm Afternoon Forecast for Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps topped out at 78 again in Tampa on Friday afternoon and it looks even warmer for Saturday.

Overnight temps will fall into the low 60s with a mostly clear sky. Saturday temps will quickly warm up though and it should be near 80 degrees across the Tampa Bay area. A few afternoon clouds will move in, but it will stay dry.

Overnight Saturday a cold front moves through and brings rain chances through Sunday morning. The rain will have cleared out though by noon and it looks drier and cooler into the afternoon hours on Sunday. The highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 70s.