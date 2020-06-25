STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Another scorcher; heat advisory issued

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON TO 6PM. The intense summer heat continues today as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. With the extra humidity, it will feel like 104-110 in spots. Try to stay hydrated, and take breaks out of the sun when possible.

The rain chance is slim again today at just 20%. Most of the heavy downpours stay well east of I-75 near the center of the state. Best rain chance is after 4pm.

It will be mostly clear and muggy again overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

No relief from the heat tomorrow or Saturday with highs back in the mid 90s and a 20% chance of rain.

Rain chances increase early next week, and that helps bring highs closer to 90 degrees, which is average for late June.