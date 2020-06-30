STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Another scorcher without much rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The hotter-than-average days continue. Highs reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values 100+ for several hours.

An onshore wind pattern brings in extra humidity off the Gulf of Mexico, so it feels steamy all day. A spotty shower near the coast is possible before lunchtime. Any rain gets pushed inland by the afternoon, but even there, it is only a 20% rain chance at best.

Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the air conditioning when you can.

Another hot day is expected tomorrow with highs near 92 and a 20% chance of afternoon showers. Moisture finally increases Friday, and that will increase rain chances and help hold highs closer to 90 degrees.

The Saharan dust is a little lighter over Florida right now, but it could get denser later this week.