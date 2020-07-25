STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Another round of scattered storms Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA ) – Today’s round of showers and storms will slowly wind down this evening – but we’ve got more healthy rain chances in the forecast for Sunday.

Expect a pleasant start to the day with sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the mid 70s. Another good coverage of showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Locally heavy rain is possible with deep tropical moisture above us. High temperatures will be near 91 degrees.

Rain chances will stay elevated to get the new work week started on Monday. However, dry and stable aloft will limit our coverage of afternoon showers and storms later in the week and on into next weekend.

IN THE TROPICS: Category 1 Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Padre Island in Texas at 6 PM EDT.

This is the first hurricane to strike Texas since Harvey (CAT 4) in late August 2017. Now that Hanna is over land, the storm will weaken quickly as it crosses South Texas into Mexico.

Elsewhere, Gonzalo dissipated in the far southeastern Caribbean due to hostile environmental conditions.