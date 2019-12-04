Storm Team 8 Forecast: Another Chilly Night Is Ahead

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking another very chilly night with temps ranging from the mid 40s in northern spots to mid 50s near the coast. Look for mostly clear skies and light winds too.

Wednesday it will be chilly to start the day with warmer temps by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s near 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be very similar. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be near 70 degrees. The dry stretch of weather will continue and no rain is forecast through the start of next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss