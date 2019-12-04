Storm Team 8 Forecast: Another Chilly Night Is Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking another very chilly night with temps ranging from the mid 40s in northern spots to mid 50s near the coast. Look for mostly clear skies and light winds too.

Wednesday it will be chilly to start the day with warmer temps by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s near 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be very similar. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be near 70 degrees. The dry stretch of weather will continue and no rain is forecast through the start of next week.