Storm Team 8 Forecast: An Onshore Flow Develops Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking a quiet Tuesday night ahead with temps staying warm and conditions will be extra humid due to a southwest flow. Look for lows only down into the mid to upper 70s.

There is a small chance of showers near the coast Wednesday morning due to the onshore flow. By Wednesday afternoon there will be a 30% chance of rain and the chances will have moved more inland. High temps Wednesday will be near average in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees.

Thursday there will mostly be afternoon showers and storms that develop. The rain chance is 40% with highs near 90. Friday’s forecast is very similar with afternoon and evening sea breeze thunderstorms forming. Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s.