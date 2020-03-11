STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: An extended stretch of warmth ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect another quick warm up today! High temperatures this afternoon will surge back up to around 80 under partly cloudy skies. That’s several degrees above average and it’s still just the start of a LONG stretch of warmth ahead.

With high pressure strengthening above us, the extended forecast looks quiet and mostly dry with only very small isolated afternoon shower chances (less than 10% each day). High temperatures through the rest of the work week will continue to climb into the low 80s.

This weekend will be even warmer with high temperatures close to 10 degrees above average in the low and middle 80s.

This same very warm and mostly dry weather pattern will continue ALL of next week with near record high temperatures possible.

