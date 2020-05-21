Storm Team 8 Forecast: Afternoon Storms Possible The Next Few Days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Inland showers and storms will wrap up Thursday evening and skies will clear overnight.

Friday morning will be warm with temps in the low 70s to start the day. Look for a few more clouds to build in Friday afternoon with very warm temps reaching into the low 90s. The rain chance is 30% from 4PM-9PM.

Saturday’s forecast is very similar to Friday. High temps will top out near 91 Saturday afternoon with a 30% chance of rain returning to the forecast. Sunday’s forecast also calls for a 30% chance of rain.