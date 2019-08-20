STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Afternoon storms form and push toward coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We remain in a typical summer pattern today. The day starts out mostly sunny and mild.

It heats up quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be 100+ for a few hours. Storms start popping up just after midday, and rain chances increase by the late afternoon.

The heaviest storms will be concentrated near the coast late in the day and continuing into the early evening. Today’s rain chance is 40%.

A similar day is expected tomorrow with a 40% chance of late-day storms and highs in the low 90s.

Slightly drier air will limit the rain chances to 30% Thursday and Friday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: One area in the northern Atlantic has a 10% chance of developing, but it is heading away from the U.S. coast. Otherwise, another plume of dust from the Sahara Desert is keeping the rest of the Atlantic quiet from tropical development.